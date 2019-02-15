SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Workplace Computing Devices Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Organizations are increasing their expenditure on a range of workplace computing device to improve the productivity of the employees. This will act as one of the primary growth drivers for this market. Leveraging 5G network in the business infrastructure will necessitate procuring portable devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets which will consequently accelerate the category spend momentum. Get the Free Sample copy of this market intelligence report on workplace computing devices to get insights into strategic sourcing objectives and pricing strategies.

In the global market for workplace computing devices, the US alone account for almost 80% of the category spend. Adoption of cloud computing has improved the security standards in organizations that are enabling them to allow employees to securely use portable devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This is contributing to the category spend growth rate in the US. APAC is witnessing a flux of projects outsourced by the global companies who are setting up their office infrastructure in the developing nations. This will consequently accelerate the category spend growth rate in the region.

Insights offered in this workplace computing devices sourcing and procurement report include supply market forecasts, strategic sourcing, pricing strategies, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market.

"Collaborating with service providers who offer product and service bundles can reduce excess spend," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This workplace computing devices sourcing and procurement report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the pricing strategies in the coming years:

Supply pressure is high owing to fragmentation of the supply market

Buyers can enhance their cost savings by engaging in LCCS and long-term contracts





SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts, pricing strategies, strategic sourcing insights. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Workplace computing devices

Category pricing insights

Pricing strategies

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure



Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Strategic sourcing insights

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies



Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score





