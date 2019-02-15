Cyient Recognized as a "Major Contender" in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix: Medical Device Engineering Services Assessment 2019

~The recognition further strengthens Cyient's position as a leading global medical technology and healthcare solutions provider ~

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders, has been positioned as a "Major Contender" in the Everest Group Medical Device Engineering Services PEAK Matrix 2019 assessment.

In its inaugural research report pertaining to the medical device engineering industry, Everest Group, a global consulting and outsourcing advisory firm, conducted an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of 12 global services providers in the medical devices engineering space across software services, embedded and electronic hardware services, and mechanical devices services based on their absolute market success and delivery capability.

"The medical technology and healthcare team has invested in expanding Cyient's capabilities to align with evolving medical devices industry trends. New acquisitions, product partnerships, industry consortia, IP incubation, and lab infrastructure are helping Cyient develop integrated solutions that encompass design engineering, testing and certification, and manufacturing. We are honored to be included in Everest Group's assessment and achieving "Major Contender" recognition, especially considering Everest Group's strong legacy in the life sciences and healthcare domain," said Brian Wyatt, Senior Vice President, Medical Technology and Healthcare Business Unit, Cyient.

Medical Technology & Healthcare is a fast growing space for Cyient. Besides working with several large OEM clients, Cyient has forged strategic collaborations with international bodies such as Xynteo, medical institutes such as LV Prasad Eye Institute, major hospital chains, product partnerships with firms like ANSYS, corporate venture investments, IP incubation, as well as acquisitions in certification & testing and industry-specific ASIC applications. These investments are helping Cyient transform into a design, build and maintain partner for global clients.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with their domain knowledge and technical expertise, to help clients solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, maintain partner that takes solution ownership across the value chain, Cyient empowers its clients to focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With a client-centric approach and a workforce of more than 15,000 in 22 countries, Cyient combines global delivery with proximity to its clients to function as their extended team. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

