ACRON: Miscellaneous

Acron Board of Directors Issues Dividend Recommendation

At its meeting on 15 February 2019, Acron Board of Directors recommended that the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 11 March 2019 in the form of absentee voting pay (declare) dividends in monetary form from undistributed profit for previous years in the amount of RUB 130 per share. Total amount allocated for dividends is RUB 5,269 million.

The Board of Directors proposed to set a record date for persons entitled to dividends for 22 March 2019.

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licenses for 13 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2017, the Group sold 7.3 million tonnes of various products to 65 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2017, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 94,342 million (USD 1,617 million) and net profit of RUB 14,260 million (USD 244 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs about 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.