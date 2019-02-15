Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2019) - On this episode of The Green Scene Podcast we provide our listeners with an exclusive update from Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna Holdings (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8).

Our discussion today focuses on the acquisition of arguably the largest cannabis focused facility in California. TransCanna, only five weeks off its IPO is one of the best performing IPO's from a percentage basis in the last six months. Listen in on Jim explain the overall structure and benefits of its potential 196,000 sq ft acquisition, which, if completed, will truly make TransCanna one of the most important cannabis centric companies in California.

The Green Scene Podcast: TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN)

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/575580444%3Fsecret_token%3Ds-Sr65r&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true





