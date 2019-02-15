Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group updates its long-term financial targets

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 FEBRUARY 2019 at 11.15 A.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group updates its long-term financial targets

Asiakastieto Group Plc's Board of Directors has updated the Group's long-term financial targets.

Updated targets

Growth: Achieve 5-10 per cent average growth in net sales

Profitability: Achieve a rate of EBITDA growth that exceeds the percentage growth of net sales.

Balance sheet structure: Maintain net debt to EBITDA of less than 3x while continuing to maintain an efficient capital structure

Previous targets

Growth: Achieve 5-10 per cent average growth in net sales

Profitability: Maintain the profitability of the current services at the current level

Balance sheet structure: Maintain net debt to EBITDA of less than 3x while continuing to maintain an efficient capital structure

"Intensifying the use of data and automating data-intensive processes offer us excellent opportunities for growth. The combination of Asiakastieto and UC strengthens our possibilities to invest in the future. Our integration work has progressed as planned, and we are carrying through our original target for synergies, which is approximately 17 million euros and which is expected to be achieved in full by the year 2021", comments Asiakastieto Group's CEO Jukka Ruuska.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

