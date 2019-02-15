Agillic A/S: Electronic payment devices, magazines, cutlery and vacations: 10 new clients to Agillic in Q4 2018



New clients in Q4

Aller media

Air Greenland

BroBizz

Centeo

Fagbladsgruppen

Index Retail

Imerco

Landal GreenParks

National Lighting

Perch & Parrow Ltd

New partners in Q4

One Marketing (DK)

Ratio (UK)

Jesper Valentin, CEO of Agillic:

"We are delighted to welcome all our new clients and are looking forward to supporting them in communicating on a data-driven and automated foundation. They have individual challenges, business models and objectives. But the common denominator for choosing Agillic is the ambition to tap into the benefits of data-driven, personalised omnichannel communication and thereby seizing significant competitive advantages. And together with the new partners on board, we are looking forward to winning additional clients."





For further information, please contact:

Jesper Valentin Holm, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 6093 3630

jesper.valentin@agillic.com



Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 2886 2666

christian.tange@agillic.com





Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company

Thomas Tofte Hansen, info@toftecompany.com

Christian IX's Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. We do that for clients such as Banco Santander, Egmont Publishing, Matas, Vita, and Storytel.

Besides the company's headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (England) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kiev, Ukraine.

