Edison Investment Research - Technology - WANdisco: WANdisco's designation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner strengthens its position in the cloud ecosystem. We believe that a large, strategic deal remains in the pipeline, and the $17.5m capital raising (at a premium), should reassure potential partners. Our estimates are adjusted to reflect the new shares, but are otherwise unchanged. As highlighted in our last update note, there could be upside to FY19 estimates if a strategic deal is secured.ISIN: JE00B6Y3DV84

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...