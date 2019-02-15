Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the Vaccines Manufacturers Market

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccines market has witnessed strong growth in past few years. The top 5 manufacturers in the global vaccines market are: Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Johnson & Johnson. These companies secured about 76% revenue share in the global vaccines market.
Report Scope
Assessment of the leading companies in the global vaccines market:
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZenec
- Bavarian Nordic
- CSL Ltd.
- Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Novavax, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical
This report discusses financial outlook, product portfolio and strategic developments.
- Revenues forecast from 2017-2028 for the US, Europe and Japan Vaccines Market.
- Market share of key companies in the vaccines market.
- Market share of leading vaccines in the global vaccines market.
- Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities for the global vaccines market.
- A SWOT analysis of the global vaccines market.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Top 20 Vaccines Manufacturers 2019.
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC)
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Drexel University
Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)
International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB)
Mayo Clinic
National Cancer Institute
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
National Institutes of Health
National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada
Oswaldo Cruz Foundation
Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
The Jenner Institute
The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the Health Service Bureau
The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune
The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
The Wistar Institute
U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases
UNICEF
University of Oxford
University of Pennsylvania
University of Tokyo
Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
