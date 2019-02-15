Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the Vaccines Manufacturers Market

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccines market has witnessed strong growth in past few years. The top 5 manufacturers in the global vaccines market are: Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Johnson & Johnson. These companies secured about 76% revenue share in the global vaccines market.

Report Scope

Assessment of the leading companies in the global vaccines market:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZenec

Bavarian Nordic

CSL Ltd.

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical

AELIX Therapeutics

Afferent Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bayer

BIKEN Co. Ltd.

BioJect Medical Technologies Inc.

Biological E. Limited

BioNTech

CSL Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Dyadic International, Inc.

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

Evaxion Biotech

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG

Genentech, Inc.

GeneOne Life Science Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GlaxoWellcome

GlobeImmune

GlycoVaxyn AG

Hitachi Ltd.

HitGen Ltd.

Hookipa Pharma

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

IOmet

Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies

Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V.

Johnson & Johnson

MedImmune, LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Moderna

Nanotherapeutics

Novavax, Inc.

PaxVax

Pfizer Inc.

Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.

Poonawalla Investment & Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Potenza Therapeutics, Inc.

Protein Sciences

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Roche

Sanofi

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

Seqirus

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Shionogi

SmithKline Beecham

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical

Valneva SE

Zydus Cadila



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Drexel University

Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)

International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB)

Mayo Clinic

National Cancer Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institutes of Health

National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada

Oswaldo Cruz Foundation

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

The Jenner Institute

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the Health Service Bureau

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

The Wistar Institute

U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

UNICEF

University of Oxford

University of Pennsylvania

University of Tokyo

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

