WKN: 918589 ISIN: FI0009002471 
Citycon's Sustainability Accounts for 2018 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News

Citycon Oyj's Sustainability Accounts for 2018 has been published today. The Sustainability Accounts provides information on the sustainability issues that matter the most to Citycon and its stakeholders, describes the company's environmental and social performance, as well as sustainability highlights in 2018. The Sustainability Accounts also includes an interview with the new CEO and COO as well as more case examples than previously.

The Sustainability Accounts is attached to this release and is also available on the company's website at https://www.citycon.com/sustainability.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark. Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

For further information, please contact:
Wilhelm Ehrnrooth
Corporate Sustainability Analyst
Tel. +358-40-730-0997
wilhelm.ehrnrooth@citycon.com

Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
Tel. +358-40-838-0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-sustainability-accounts-for-2018-published,c2742330

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2742330/8d900ad67efeaea7.pdf

Citycon SA 2018 EN


© 2019 PR Newswire