Amedisys Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Innovative Industrial Properties to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Amedisys Inc. (NASD: AMED) will replace Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: AHL) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) will replace Amedisys in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 21. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Aspen Insurance Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on February 15 pending final conditions.Amedisys provides healthcare services. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Health Care Services Sub-Industry index.Innovative Industrial Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Industrial REITs Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices