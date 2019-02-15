Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Deutsche Beteiligungs: Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) is making steady progress on its investment agenda, with three new acquisitions and several follow-on funding rounds totalling €40.2m completed in Q119. DBAG's Fund VII has so far been able to allocate 56% of its investment commitments in seven transactions, reflecting solid portfolio ramp-up. Meanwhile, weaker market sentiment has burdened DBAG's portfolio valuation by c €47.8m (or c 14%) vs Q418. Around 17% of the company's current portfolio represents holdings acquired within the last 12 months and still valued at cost.ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...