(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United today announces a multi-year partnership with Hawaii-based sunglasses and eyewear brand Maui Jim.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005156/en/

Anthony Martial models Maui Jim eyewear (Photo: Business Wire)

Renowned for their superior lens technology and premium collections, Maui Jim will supply the Manchester United first team, academy and women's teams with glasses from their sun and optical ranges.

As part of the agreement, Maui Jim eyewear will be available to fans in the Old Trafford Megastore from 26th February. They will also celebrate the partnership by launching a co-branded eyewear collection designed with fans in mind later this year.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments:

"Maui Jim is a revolutionary global eyewear brand that is one of the largest and most innovative producers of sunglasses in the world. I'm delighted that they will be joining the United family and creating a range of exclusive eyewear pieces specifically for our fans. Our partnership with them demonstrates the club's ability to attract the world's most premium brands."

Maui Jim's VP of Global Marketing, Jay Black, comments:

"We are thrilled to welcome Manchester United to the Maui Jim 'Ohana (Hawaiian for family). For us, it is an honour to partner with one of the world's most successful sports teams, within the world's most popular sport.

"This collaboration gives us the chance to spread our "Aloha Spirit" and communicate the importance of wearing high quality technical eyewear."

Founded more than 30 years ago in Hawaii, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", superior customer service, and industry-leading patented PolarizedPlus2 sunglass lens technology. Now also available in everyday glasses as well as sunglasses, Maui Jim is a true lifestyle brand that complements all lifestyles and activity needs.

Ends

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui and designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is recognized for unparalleled "Aloha Spirit" and customer service as well as patented PolarizedPlus2 lens technology, which blocks 100 percent of UV rays and eliminates glare while enhancing color, definition and depth perception. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. For more information, visit mauijim.com, follow us on Facebook or on Twitter and Instagram at @OfficialMauiJim.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005156/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:

Kate Lowe

Manchester United

+44 (0) 161 868 8427

kate.lowe@manutd.co.uk

Katie Lippman

Havas Formula for Maui Jim

+1 212 219 0321

mauijim@havasformula.com