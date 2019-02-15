Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 14-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---