Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 14-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1796.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 1812.26p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1750.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 1766.43p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---