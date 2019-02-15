Absolute Digital Media Shortlisted For Charity Campaign of the Year at the UK Biddable Media Awards 2019

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 is off to a strong start for the team at Absolute Digital Media. Following their exciting new rebrand, they have now been nominated for Charity Campaign of the Year at the UK Biddable Awards for their work with The National Childbirth Trust (NCT).

NCT helps new and expecting parents to overcome the common challenges of parenthood, ensuring they are prepared and fully supported in the first 1,000 days. They approached Absolute Digital Media seeking support in enhancing their PPC campaigns and managing their Google Grant process.

With strict guidelines to follow to secure and maintain the Google Grant and a goal to improve cost per click and conversion rates, Absolute Digital Media put together a fully tailored, innovative PPC campaign to ensure these goals were reached. They secured a 15.25% improvement in cost-per-click, a 214% rise in click-through rate and a 2% rise in conversions for their antenatal and prenatal courses.

When asked about the nomination, CEO Ben Austin commented:

"We are very proud to announce that our experienced team has been shortlisted for the Charity Campaign of the Year for our work with NCT, at the UK Biddable Media Awards 2019. Our experienced team have worked hard to secure the results this charity deserves, and we're looking forward to celebrating our nomination alongside other biddable media companies in March."

The winners will be announced at the UK Biddable Media Awards ceremony on March 7th. The event will take place at London'sMontcalm Marble Arch.

