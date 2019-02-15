Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Daatrics, maker of smart wearables, will use Sequans' Monarch SiP to provide LTE connectivity to its Neebo baby monitor. Neebo is an innovative infant wearable that provides parents with highly accurate monitoring of their baby's vital statistics. Monarch is the industry's most advanced LTE-M NB-IoT chip, optimized for IoT devices such as wearables.

"We chose Sequans' Monarch SiP to LTE-enable the Neebo, because of its ultra-small size that is ideal for this tiny baby wearable," said Andrey Khayrullaev, CEO and founder of Daatrics. "Also, Monarch further improves the peace-of-mind we want to give our users because of its always-on and everywhere available reliability. Sequans' Monarch is the most mature and proven LTE solution in the world."

The Neebo infant wearable is a beautifully designed egg-shaped wristlet for baby. It is the only penny-sized device that's small enough to be placed over a newborn's wrist. Neebo provides the most accurate infant data stream on the market and monitors baby's heart rate, oxygen saturation, thermal state, and audio environment, and provides a smart alarm system, alerting parents whenever necessary.

"We are proud that Monarch SiP is providing the LTE connectivity for the new Neebo baby wearable," said Georges Karam, CEO, Sequans. "It is a special achievement to have all of the excellent Neebo monitoring features packed with LTE inside such a tiny and beautifully designed wearable."

Daatrics is using Sequans' Monarch SiP, which is the world's smallest and thinnest LTE connectivity solution, combining Monarch with the universal radio front end of Skyworks. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide.

Learn more about Neebo and Daatrics at https://neebomonitor.com/.

See Sequans at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, February 25-28, hall 5, stand 5C87.

Forward-looking statements

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005098/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Investor relations: Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com