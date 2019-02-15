Health Conscious Consumers Turn Attention to Advanced Food Processing Tech

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food processing equipment is profoundly popular among consumers and companies involved in the food industry. Processing equipment is used to transform raw materials into food items through various chemical and physical means. The equipment allows the user to transform the food in a much faster and simpler way and is even available in various categories such as slicers, dryers, separators, chillers, mixers, grinders, and homogenizers. According to data compiled by Acumen Research and Consulting, the global food processing equipment market is projected to grow to around USD 718.9 Billion by 2026 while growing at a CAGR of 25.2%. The research also suggests that increasing health consciousness and dietary changes are causing the acceleration of the market. Among the types of equipment, pasta and bakery equipment are projected to increase at a faster rate. Based on application, the poultry, meat, and seafood sub-segments account for the largest shares of the market, followed the beverage sub-segment. PCT Ltd. (OTC: PCTL), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS), Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF)

Producers in the food industry are now replacing their old machinery with new technologically advanced equipment. The innovative equipment is allowing these producers to meet the demands of consumers while also cutting costs. While providing cheaper alternatives is a bonus for many companies, equipment is required to meet the regulations set forth by the Food Safety Modernization Act. The act calls for sanitary and disinfected equipment to be used in order to avoid contamination and the spread of potentially harmful germs. As a result, many companies use chemical products like chlorine and quaternary, however, now there is equipment that disinfects food for the producers themselves. "Cleaning and disinfecting in the food industry is a crucial part of the production cycle; these activities can have devastating consequences if not done properly. Both form the basis of being able to deliver and guarantee a safe end product. However, it is not an easy task," said Mike Taylor, Senior Chemist and Regulatory Manager, Christeyns Food Hygiene.

PCT Ltd. (OTC: PCTL) through its operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp), a leader in environmentally safe, non-toxic, antimicrobial solutions, announced earlier this week that, "it has received a repeat order for two large volume Hydrolyte Systems from one of its existing food processing customers. The referenced food processing customer's plant currently has two systems at one facility and purchased another large volume system from PCT as a result of their 2018 plant expansion.

Jody Read, CEO of PCT LTD, commented, 'PCT's history of providing its customers with quality equipment that is designed for supportability and built with higher standards has allowed PCT's systems to last longer and with minimal downtime. Our R&D group, headed by Stuart Emmons, P.E., has developed newer and better designs as well as improved reliability.'

PCT's new design is being incorporated into all its large volume Hydrolyte systems that are being used in Agricultural and Oil & Gas markets. The ability to produce thousands of gallons per day, per system, allows for the post-harvest disinfection of fruits and vegetables for agricultural food processing. The Hydrolyte fluid solutions can also be used to treat existing oil or gas wells to reduce hydrogen sulfide in "sour wells," to reduce maintenance problems, and also to disinfect fracking water used in hydraulic fracturing.

About PCT LTD: PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially-viable products and now prepares to gain market share.

PCT Corp's business mission is to profitably provide state-of-the-art Electro-Chemical Activation equipment, disinfecting fluid solutions and PCT Corp's patented tracking system to hospitals and other facilities for the documentable remediation of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI's) from organisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), MRSA, VRE, CRE, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas, as well as to sell ECA fluid solutions to agricultural markets for the remediation, control and suppression of microbial contamination and disease of certain commercial crops. The Company's primary fluid solution, branded Hydrolyte, is an EPA registered "hospital-level" disinfectant effective against common healthcare pathogens such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV-1, Hepatitis C, Norovirus, Rhinovirus, Influenza A, Candida albicans, and more; food processing bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella; and organisms of veterinarian concern such as parvovirus, distemper and Bordetella. PCT Corp.'s proprietary equipment product line includes: 1) PCT Hydrolyte Generators, 2) PCT Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, and 3) SurvivaLyte equipment. The Hydrolyte Generators produce large volumes of electrolyzed water for the agriculture, oil and gas, and fluid distribution markets. The Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, which boast patented RFID material tracking technology, Electrostatic Smart Applicators, on-site automated ECA generators, and Green Seal standards containing stringent performance, health, and sustainability criteria, are ideal for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The SurvivaLyte unit is a portable, small volume generator with applications such as disaster recovery, emergency preparedness, remote on-site needs, farm and ranch, and personal use. PCT Corp's unique patented systems and human-safe products provide next-generation cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and decontaminating fluid solutions to the ever-present problems of microbial infection and infestation."

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The Company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Recently, Conagra Brands, Inc. announced that it has completed the divestiture of its Canadian Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business to Bonduelle Group. The transaction is valued at approximately CAD 43 Million, which is approximately USD 32 Million at the current exchange rate.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. Darling Ingredients Inc. recently announced that it has acquired the stock of PPH Conto Ltd., a food grade animal fat processing facility in Lubien Kujawski, Poland. "Poland is one of the fastest growing meat production areas in Europe," said Mr. Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of Conto provides us the opportunity to strengthen our current position in this important growth area and enlarge our production portfolio with high end food grade fats. This will enable us to expand our service portfolio not only in Poland but across Europe for both our customers as well as to our suppliers," concluded Mr. Stuewe.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) was the first company in the food and beverages sector to adopt B3's Novo Mercado regulations on April 12, 2006, adhering to the Market Arbitration Panel as enshrined in the commitment clause in its social statute. BRF S.A. recently informed its shareholders and to the market in general that executed with Marfrig Global Foods S.A., a Sale and Purchase Agreement of the Shares issued by QuickFood S.A., a leading Company in the production of beef-based processed food in Argentina, controlled by the Company, by means of which Marfrig has agreed to acquire 91.89% of its capital stock, for an Enterprise Value, equivalent to this participation, of USD 60,000,000.00. Quickfood operates 3 plants located in San Jorge, Baradero, and Arroyo Seco, with a slaughtering capacity of 620 heads/day and a processing capacity of approximately 6 thousand metric tons/month of hamburgers, franks, cold products, and frozen vegetables. BRF further informs that, on the same date, it executed: (i) contracts, which provide for the commitment, by Marfrig, to acquire real estate and equipment from BRF's unit located in Várzea Grande-MT, in the amount of BRL 100,000,000.00 and (ii) a Supply Agreement, by means of which Marfrig has undertaken to provide to the Company finished goods, such as hamburgers, meatballs, kibbehs, among others, with a term of 60 (sixty) months.

Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fresh fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Recently. DairyPure and TruMoo, two of the largest brands within the Dean Foods Company portfolio, launched its plan to "Share the Goodness" by partnering with consumers to donate 500,000 meals* to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. "Dean Foods has been proud to support Feeding America for the last decade. To kick off this year's campaign, our employees volunteered at the North Texas Food Bank in October," said Joe Reske, Senior Director, Marketing, DairyPure. "We are thrilled to continue this long-standing partnership to help drive much-needed awareness to the issue of hunger and to shed light on the work that still needs to be done. Every donation counts!"

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For pct ltd. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by paradigm convergence. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com