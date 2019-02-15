sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,39 Euro		-0,68
-1,44 %
WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,562
46,852
15:41
46,61
46,81
15:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION46,39-1,44 %