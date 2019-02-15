C-Rad AB: Griffin Health launches its frameless SRS program using C-RAD Catalyst HD with cBrain software

C-RAD announced today that the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital in Derby, CT, in partnership with physicians and physicists from the Yale University School of Medicine, has launched its frameless SRS program using C-RAD Catalyst HD in combination with a dedicated software package for stereotactic treatments - cBrain.

C-RAD launched its latest software release with a new version of its dedicated module for stereotactic treatments. The clinical benefits of the new module are highest accuracy, a user friendly and safety driven workflow as well as a unique routine for quality assurance. Griffin Hospital is the first center in North America to implement the latest software into their clinical routine for SRS treatments.

The C-RAD Catalyst HD System at Griffin Hospital is installed at Elekta Synergy linear accelerators which are equipped with the Agility MLC and the HexaPod couch top. The cBrain software module is also available for our customers, that are using Varian linear accelerators.

The section of Radiation Oncology at Griffin's Center for Cancer Care is very excited to have developed this method," Dr. Cardinale, Associate Professor of Therapeutic Radiology at Yale University School of Medicine and Medical Director at the Center for Cancer Care, Griffin Hospital said. "This ultra-precise technique of 1 to 5 treatments significantly reduces the amount of time patients have to come in for treatment and is potentially a more effective therapy. It is through the efforts of our great team and staff members that Griffin has become the first center in North America use the new C-RAD Catalyst HD SRT surface imaging module as a primary monitoring tool during brain radiosurgery."

It is an important milestone: There is a huge interest from our customers to implement C-RAD's cutting-edge technology for SRS treatments - especially in North America." says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, "It was a pleasure to work with the team at Griffin Hospital in the implementation phase of our most recent software release. We are looking forward to deploying this module worldwide to make the technology available to an increasing number of patients."

To learn more about radiation therapy at Griffin Hospital visit their website or take a video journey through the department presented by Joseph Cardinale, MD Medical Director of radiation oncology.

SRS (stereotactic radiosurgery) is a modern form of delivering radiation therapy, where the radiation dose is deposited with highest precision for tumors or other medical conditions in the brain or central nervous system (CNS) within one to five treaments. For such treatments the accurate position of the skull throughout the duration of the treatment is crucial to achieve clinical outcome. Whereas today in many cases mechanical restraints are used to fixate the position of the skull, a transition towards a combination of a mask and a surface tracking system like C-RAD Catalyst HD System is used, with the advantage of improving patient comfort and at the same time decrease treatment fractions which makes limited treatment resources available to more patients.

About Griffin Hospital

Griffin Hospital is a 160-bed acute care community hospital serving more than 130,000 residents of the Lower Naugatuck Valley Region. Griffin Hospital also serves as the flagship hospital for Planetree, an international leader in patient-centered care and has received national recognition for creating a healthcare facility and an approach to patient care that is responsive to the needs of patients. Many healthcare organizations around the world send visitors to Griffin Hospital's facilities and incorporate its Planetree concepts into their healthcare models. Griffin Hospital is affiliated with the Yale School of Medicine, The Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, and accredited by The Joint Commission.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established two companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US and C-RAD GmbH in Germany. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

