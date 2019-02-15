Computer Task Group, Incorporated: CTG Promotes Three Long-time Business Leaders in Europe

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, announced today that three of the Company's high-performing managers in its European business, Bob Daelman, Guido Helsloot and Rénald Wauthier, have each been named vice president.



"Bob Daelman and Rénald Wauthier have proven track records of significantly expanding their respective businesses in Europe. Guido Helsloot has been key enabler in effecting two acquisitions in the past six years that expanded our operations and was again instrumental in driving our recent Tech-IT acquisition that will give CTG broader end-to-end capabilities to better-serve our clients. Together, this team has greatly contributed to our success in Europe, where CTG has recorded eight consecutive years of revenue growth," commented Filip Gydé, current Executive Vice President and President of CTG Europe and incoming President and CEO of CTG. "As proven by their past accomplishments, Bob, Guido and Rénald are the ideal leaders to oversee our European operations going forward as I transition to my new role as CEO of CTG's worldwide operations and allocate a significant amount of my time to our North American operations."

Bob Daelman will assume executive responsibility for all CTG operations in Belgium and the United Kingdom in his new role as well as the for the associated growth strategy. Daelman brings over 30 years of experience to his new position as Vice President, including 18 years at CTG with increasing responsibility across sales and leadership positions. Under Daelman's guidance, CTG Belgium has grown revenue by double digits in each of the last three years and nine times has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' by Great Place to Work Institute Belgium.

As a CTG Vice President, Guido Helsloot will have executive responsibility for all European business-related finance, administration, quality, and compliance functions. He will also oversee European IT and legal functions. Helsloot has 25 years of experience in finance and administration, including 11 years at CTG. He will continue to manage an international team across four countries and seven business entities in Europe. Helsloot has provided expert financial, regulatory, and compliance guidance in each of CTG's acquisitions in Europe-etrinity, Soft Company, and Tech-IT.

Rénald Wauthier has been appointed a CTG Vice President and will have executive responsibility for the growth strategy and all CTG operations in Luxembourg, including the Tech-IT business, as well as in France, where CTG entered the market with the acquisition of Soft Company last February. Wauthier has 28 years of industry experience, including 22 years at CTG. In his current management and sales roles he has driven tremendous growth and considerably expanded CTG's team in Luxembourg from a small group of professionals 20 years ago to over 500 today. In addition, Wauthier established CTG Luxembourg as a leading employer of choice with the Company's Luxembourg operations having been recognized as a 'Best Workplaces Luxembourg' for eight consecutive years by Great Place to Work Institute Luxembourg.

