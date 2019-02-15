Concierge Auctions Closes 10th Year In Business With New Company Record For European Sales, Including One Of Europe's Most Expensive Listings

Year-on-year, the innovative auction firm doubled the number of European sales in 2018

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury global property marketplace Concierge Auctions enters 2019 having recorded its highest ever level of annual activity in Europe last year, after bringing to market unique homes in Switzerland, France, Italy and Spain. The global company, founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, has organised auctions in 27 countries globally, selling an impressive 10 properties for over $10 million in the last year, including the highest value home ever sold at auction in the US. This takes the company's historic sales to over $2 billion.

The 2018 European sales included one of the continent's most expensive listings: Villa Passalacqua, a historic villa situated on the shore of Lake Como, Italy, once previously and quietly listed for €100 million. Concierge Auctions generated a total of 1,677 enquiries ahead of the auction. Jim Cantwell, Villa Passalacqua seller, commented: "I am delighted we have successfully identified a new steward for this iconic property. The Concierge Auctions team, in conjunction with listing agents Alessia Bagni, Como Relocation Services, and John Bracco, delivered more than I ever could have expected on multiple fronts. And, most importantly, they positioned the property directly in front of many of the most affluent buyers in the world, resulting in one lucky new owner."

Other notable sales included El Martinete, a palatial villa in Marbella, Spain, which successfully sold in a competitive auction with six bidders and 25 bid increments; Villa Badia, a former Benedictine convent featuring its own basilica, in Piedmont, Italy; and Casa 26, a contemporary lakeside home in Thonon-les-Bains, France.

Charlie Smith, European Advisor for Concierge Auctions comments: "Our successes in 2018, achieved against the backdrop of a broadly lackadaisical prime European market, are testament to the efficacy of the Concierge Auctions model. We already have a number of exciting properties in the pipeline for 2019 and are confident in our ability to successfully sell these unique homes, despite ongoing political uncertainty."

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the agents representing buyers. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information on buying or selling a home through Concierge Auctions and to see a full overview of 2018 activity, please visit http://www.conciergeauctions2018.com/ or call +44 203 327 2951.

