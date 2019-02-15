Rakesh Sarna Supports Students Pursuing a Post Secondary Education

With close to 40 years of industry experience, Rakesh Sarna is a highly valued and motivational leader in the hospitality industry. He is committed to ensuring students have access to the resources they need to succeed in a professional capacity.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / Global hospitality leader Rakesh Sarna feels fortunate to be able to announce an academic scholarship valued at $1,500 USD for students pursing a career in hospitality, marketing, human resources, or business. Students must be currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. or Canadian post-secondary institution to be eligible.

The application process requires candidates to complete an online registration form and compose a 500-word essay detailing the importance of their area of expertise. A competitive application will explain why they chose their area of study and how they plan to contribute to society following graduation. The scholarship program is designed to help those in need of financial aid reach their long-term academic objectives. Rakesh encourages individuals to provide a detailed account of how they could benefit from funding.

Applicants are required to submit a letter of acceptance to their current program, and scholarship winners will be announced shortly after the deadlines via email or phone.

The application deadline is March 20th, 2019

To learn more about the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program and to apply visit https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/scholarship/

About Rakesh Sarna

Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From 2014 to September 2017 Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh is able to cultivate positive relationships with local communities, colleagues, and shareholders to help meet the objectives of the organization. Rakesh Sarna claims that formal post-secondary education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourages young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors.

For more information, please contact:

apply@rakeshsarnascholarships.com

SOURCE: Rakesh Sarna

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535482/Rakesh-Sarna-Supports-Students-Pursuing-a-Post-Secondary-Education