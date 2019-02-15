The Energy Storage Europe conference is nearing and pv magazine is featuring the top ten developments in the field as our Energy Storage Highlights, selected by an independent jury of experts. Having kicked off with a hydrogen fuel cell based approach to self-sufficient living in Switzerland, we continue our ranking with DNV GL's bid to map the vast battery storage landscape, helping buyers make decisions.During the weeks before Energy Storage Europe Düsseldorf opens, on March 12, we will showcase the top ten storage products and innovations selected by our jury. The full ranking will be published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...