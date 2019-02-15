Temsa Delivered 25 Ecofriendly Buses to Kaunas

KAUNAS, Lithuania, February 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

TEMSA, which currently has nearly 15 thousand coaches and buses on the roads of 66 countries across the world, won the contract for public transportation buses by the local municipality of Kaunas, the second largest city in Lithuania. The 25 units of TEMSA LF 12 that will serve the city were delivered at a ceremony prior to February 16, the Independence Day of Lithuania.

With over half a century of experience in manufacturing coaches, buses and midibuses, TEMSA (https://europe.temsa.com/) is among the leading automotive brands worldwide and continues to reinforce its position in the European market. TEMSA's most recent success was a delivery to expand the public transportation fleet of Kaunas, the second largest city in Lithuania, which is among the leading European economies.

PRESENTED TO THE PEOPLE OF KAUNAS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

UAB Kautra, Temsa's Lithuanian dealer of nearly 15 years, was awarded the contract by the Kaunas Municipality, and delivered 25 LF 12 buses to the city at a ceremony on February 12.

ASPIRING TO BRING EXPERIENCE IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO LITHUANIA AS WELL

Hakan Koralp, Chief Sales Officer at TEMSA, emphasized that the company is striving for a more sustainable world with ecofriendly models, which are developed and tailored to passenger and driver needs and expectations, "At TEMSA, we work on increasing the efficiency and reducing fuel consumption of these vehicles, as well as electric vehicles that will shape the automotive industry. With two different vehicles, 9 and 12 meters in length, we are currently among the very few automotive companies ready for serial production of multiple alternatives. We would be proud and delighted to bring our experience in electric vehicles soon to Lithuania as well."

Standing out with low fuel consumption

- The LF 12, developed by TEMSA, is among the most preferred models in Europe, especially by municipalities.

- Offered to the users with a tailored design approach and production methods, the LF 12 comes to the forefront among competitors with lower fuel consumption.

- The LF 12 enables easy maintenance, thanks to mechanical chassis and body connections, and minimizes possible buckling on uneven surfaces and inclined roads while driving. With this feature, travel comfort is maintained while vehicle durability is maximized.

All parts recyclable and renewable

- The LF 12 makes a difference in public transport with low fuel consumption, low operating costs, high performance on inclinations and superior equipment features.

- In addition to the comfort of the passengers, the drivers' safety and ergonomics are also considered in design. In the driver section, road information, vehicle performance and alerts are communicated instantly via a computer system. Featuring a mirror and camera system, the LF 12 enables the drivers to easily monitor the road, passengers and their access/exit.

