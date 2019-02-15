A Soaring Stock Most People Have Never Heard OfI like picks-and-shovels plays.Because picks-and-shovels businesses supply essential equipment to companies in an industry rather than making the end product, they don't usually get that much investor attention, meaning there could still be upsides in their stock prices.And if that industry is growing, picks-and-shovels companies just might turn out to be the biggest winners.That's why today, I want to talk to you about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).The name likely won't ring a bell for most people; the company doesn't sell a product to consumers directly, and HXL stock rarely gets mentioned.

