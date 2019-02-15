BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of documents

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2018

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting



These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2018 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg



15 February 2019