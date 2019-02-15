sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.02.2019 | 16:10
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of documents

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of documents

PR Newswire

London, February 15

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2018

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2018 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg


15 February 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire