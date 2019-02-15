Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15-Feb-2019 / 15:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+---------------+ |Title: | | +-------------+---------------+ |First name: |Friedrich-Peter| +-------------+---------------+ |Last name(s):|Joussen | +-------------+---------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +------+ |TUI AG| +------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900SL2WSPV293B552| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000TUAG000| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+--------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |411.400 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |682.550 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |1000.450 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |1047.200 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.328 EUR |2145.440 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |2178.550 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |2178.550 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |2524.500 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |2805.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |2805.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |2973.300 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.332 EUR |3126.220 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.320 EUR |3224.720 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |3272.500 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |3272.500 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.340 EUR |4109.600 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.342 EUR |4110.480 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |4357.100 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |4675.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.350 EUR |4675.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|4675.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|4675.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|5217.300 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|5217.300 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3180 EUR|4463.322 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3240 EUR|6191.136 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|6339.300 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|6498.250 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3380 EUR|6714.022 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|7825.950 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3300 EUR|8397.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|8714.200 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3360 EUR|9336.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|9350.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|9350.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|9350.000 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3340 EUR|12171.536 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|13043.250 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3460 EUR|13084.400 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|14464.450 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|14464.450 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3220 EUR|15288.080 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|17428.400 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3260 EUR|17794.008 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|23477.850 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|38119.950 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3440 EUR|43019.776 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|44431.200 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|62803.950 EUR | +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|116968.500 EUR| +----------+--------------+ |9.3500 EUR|319367.950 EUR| +----------+--------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +----------+-----------------+ |9.3382 EUR|933816.5900 EUR | +----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2019-02-14; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|Xetra| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+

February 15, 2019 09:57 ET (14:57 GMT)