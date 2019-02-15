The "Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Insight, 2019 offers comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Degenerative Disc Disease development.
The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.
Pipeline Products covered across the following Developmental Stages:
- Clinical
- Non-clinical
- Inactive: Discontinued and/or Dormant
Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.
Scope of the Report
- The report provides a snapshot of the pipeline development for the Degenerative Disc Disease
- The report covers pipeline activity across the complete product development cycle i.e. clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages for the Degenerative Disc Disease
- The report provides pipeline product profiles which includes product description, developmental activities, licensors collaborators and chemical information
- Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type for Degenerative Disc Disease
- The report also covers the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects related to Degenerative Disc Disease
Reasons to Buy
- Establish comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activity across this Degenerative Disc Disease to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Gather information of the emerging competitors having potentially lucrative portfolio in this space and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify the relationship between the drugs and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine
- Plot corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding the pipeline depth and focus of Degenerative Disc Disease therapeutics
- Devise in licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying inactive projects and understanding the factors that might have halted their progress
Companies Mentioned
- Bone Therapeutics S.A.
- Vertebral Technologies Inc.
- AnGes MG Inc.
- Biogenomics Ltd.
- Biopharm GmbH
- BioRestorative Therapies Inc.
- DiscGenics Inc.
- ISTO Technologies Inc.
- Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
- Samumed LLC
- TissueGene Inc.
- U.S. Stem Cell Inc.
- Yuhan Corp.
Topics Covered
1. Report Introduction
2. Degenerative Disc Disease Overview
3. Pipeline Therapeutics
- An Overview of Pipeline Products for Degenerative Disc Disease
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Products in Clinical Stage
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
7. Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
8. Inactive Products
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
