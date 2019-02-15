Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Taronis Technologies: Taronis Technologies (formerly MagneGas) has announced its preliminary sales figures for January. These show the seven successive acquisitions made over the last year driving a fivefold year-on-year increase in monthly sales to $1.42m. Importantly, the figures show 42% growth compared with December, as activity has picked up after the holiday period.ISIN: US8762141070

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...