Chicago may be the largest city in the U.S. to commit to 100% renewable energy and has set a 2035 target date. The famous city's long association with nuclear power says a lot about the future of clean energy Statesside.From pv magazine USA. Chase Tower is one of the tallest skyscrapers to dominate Chicago's skyline. But it is not the building's height, at 869 feet, which makes it prominent but rather what's in it: the headquarters of Exelon, the largest owner and operator of nuclear power plants in the United States. However, despite there being 11 nuclear reactors in operation in the state ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...