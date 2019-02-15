Black Sea and European lenders have loaned €19.1 million each to a 57 MW solar plant in southern Ukraine, as the country scrambles to renew its electricity sector. The EBRD is committed to lending €250 million to renewables projects in Ukraine to help the country to meet its 11% clean energy target for 2020.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has partnered with the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) to finance a solar plant, with the lenders providing loans of €19.1 million each. The funds will be given to project company Ingulets Energo 2 LLC for the 57.6 MW ...

