Press Release | Krasnodar | February 15, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Interest Rate of the Coupon Yield against the Exchange-Traded Bonds ****************************************************************************** ***************** Krasnodar, Russia (February 15 , 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the interest rate of coupon yield against the Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003?-02 series. In accordance with Decision of the Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit" (Decision w/o No. of February 15, 2019), the interest rate of the 1st coupon of the non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-02 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number of 4-60525-P-003?-02? as of 30.01.2018 (hereinafter - the Bonds) is 8.50 (Eight point fifty) % per annum. The interest rate of the 2nd, 3rd, 4thcoupon periods is equal to the interest rate of the 1st coupon period. Reporting period which the Bond The Bonds have 4 coupon yield is paid for: periods. The 1st coupon period lasts 182 days. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th coupon periods last 182 days. 1st coupon period: from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 182nd day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 2nd coupon period: from the 182nd day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 364th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 3rd coupon period: from the 364th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 546th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement. 4th coupon period: from the 546th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement to the 728th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement. Total amount of the accrued Bond 1st coupon - 423,800,000.00 yield: (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand rubles 00 kopecks); 2nd coupon - 423,800,000.00 (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand rubles 00 kopecks); 3rd coupon - 423,800,000.00 (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand rubles 00 kopecks); 4th coupon - 423,800,000.00 (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand rubles 00 kopecks); The amount of the accrued yield 1st coupon - 42 (Forty two) per one Bond: rubles 38 (Thirty eight) kopecks; 2nd coupon - 42 (Forty two) rubles 38 (Thirty eight) kopecks; 3rd coupon - 42 (Forty two) rubles 38 (Thirty eight) kopecks; 4th coupon - 42 (Forty two) rubles 38 (Thirty eight) kopecks; The total amount of interest to 1st coupon - 8.50 (Eight point be paid against Bonds and the fifty) percent per annum; amount of interest to be paid per one Bond: 2nd coupon - 8.50 (Eight point fifty) percent per annum; 3rd coupon - 8.50 (Eight point fifty) percent per annum; 4th coupon - 8.50 (Eight point fifty) percent per annum; Method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The date when the obligation to 1st coupon period: the 182nd pay the Bond yield shall be day from the commencing date of fulfilled: the Bonds placement; 2nd coupon period: the 364th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement; 3rd coupon period: the 546th day from the commencing date of the Bonds placement.

