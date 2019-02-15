Natixis Investment Managers, one of the world's largest asset managers with €802.1bn in AUM, has appointed Harald Walkate as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and ESG.

In this newly created role, Harald will be responsible for driving Natixis Investment Managers' CSR globally and its ESG commitments across its distribution network, its affiliate managers and as part of industry-wide initiatives.

He will report to Beverly Bearden, Deputy CEO, Natixis Investment Managers, and Christophe Lanne, Chief Transformation Talent Officer, Asset Wealth Management division. He will be based in Paris.

He joins Natixis from Aegon Asset Management (AAM), The Netherlands, where he was a Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Responsible Investment. In this role he focused on ESG integration, engagement and impact investment across both Aegon Group and AAM. Prior to this he worked on New Business Initiatives for AAM, developing strategy with a focus on Institutional clients. Since 2018, he has also worked as an advisor to the Impact Management Project (IMP) on secondment from Aegon. He will continue this advisory role when he moves to Natixis Investment Managers.

Beverly Bearden commented: "Corporate Social Responsibility is a key philosophy for Natixis Investment Managers and a cornerstone of our 2020 New Dimension Plan. Harald's appointment as our first head of CSR and ESG demonstrates our ongoing commitment to drive initiatives that deliver long-term sustainable solutions for clients."

Christophe Lanne commented: "We recognize through our own industry research that clients are more cognizant and vocal about investing in companies that have a positive social impact and a good environmental record. We are therefore delighted that Harald will be driving CSR and ESG policies across the firm and working with our investment affiliates to do the same."

Harald Walkate commented: "Natixis Investment Managers is an industry leader in ESG both through its ESG investment expertise and its involvement with global initiatives such as the UN Principles for Responsible Investment, G7 Investor Leadership Network, and World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. I look forward to working in partnership with some of the best investment managers in the industry and supporting their commitment to sustainable investment solutions."

