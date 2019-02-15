OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION OF THE FIRST-HALF 2018/19 FINANCIAL REPORT (FRENCH VERSION)

Lyon, 15 February 2019
Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2018/19 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 15 February 2019 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: http://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.
OL GROUPE
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B
INDICES: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
