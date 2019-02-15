sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,00 Euro		+0,11
+3,81 %
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,96
3,01
17:58
15.02.2019 | 18:12
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION OF THE FIRST-HALF 2018/19 FINANCIAL REPORT (FRENCH VERSION)


Lyon, 15 February 2019


Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2018/19 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 15 February 2019 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: http://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.


OL GROUPE
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B
INDICES: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire