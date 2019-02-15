sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1XAEB ISIN: FR0011648971 
QUANTUM GENOMICS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

DateTotal number of
shares forming
the share capital		Total number of voting rights
31/01/201916,294,349(1)Total number of theoretical voting rights(2) :18,079,115
Total number of voting rights that may be exercised(3) :18,020,110

(1) of which 4,947,000 new shares issued since April 2018 under the equity line financing agreement concluded with Kepler Cheuvreux in March 2018 (see press release dated 03/05/2018).

(2) after taking into account the shares with double voting rights and the treasury shares.

(3) after deducting the shares without voting right (treasury shares).

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


Contact information

Quantum Genomics
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com		Marc Karako
CFO - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
So Bang (Europe)
Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr		Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr
LifeSci (USA)
Dan Ferry
Financial Communications
+1 (617) 535-7746|Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com		Michael Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com
