The definitive edge computing event to take place February 24, 2019

Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Edge and also the leading provider of tower-connected edge colocation and interconnection services, today announced Edgecon Barcelona, a one-day gathering of the world's top edge computing executives, as they network on a yacht adjacent to this year's Mobile World Congress. Edgecon brings together industry leaders for visionary presentations, brainstorming, and high-impact networking. Following successful events in Aspen, Las Vegas, Barcelona and Los Angeles, Edgecon Barcelona 2019 is hosted by Vapor IO and sponsored by Seagate Technology and Pluribus Networks. It takes place February 24, 2019, in advance of Mobile World Congress.

"Coming fast on the heels of our recently announced Kinetic Edge Alliance, Edgecon Barcelona will be where Alliance members start doubling-down on their engagements with telco operators," said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO. "The telco ecosystem is perfectly poised to help accelerate the worldwide rollout of edge computing and will benefit from the new revenue streams and applications enabled by the edge. Edgecon is where these deals will happen."

Edgecon travels the world delivering a unique and intimate gathering of the most visionary builders, dealmakers, and decision-makers in edge computing. Edgecon Barcelona will coincide with Mobile World Congress and will include participation from top public cloud providers, IoT practitioners, infrastructure owners, wireless operators and edge computing developers. Together, attendees will talk real-world deployment of edge computing, define requirements for early deployments and meet potential partners. Edgecon events have led to industry-wide alliances such as The Kinetic Edge Alliance, where leading software, hardware, networking and integration companies committed to driving the broad adoption of compute, storage, access and interconnection at the edge of the cellular network, simplifying edge computing for the masses.

The agenda for Edgecon Barcelona is:

VIP Dinner (sold out) : On February 24 at 5:00 pm, industry experts from Vapor IO, Packet, MobiledgeX, and Federated Wireless will deliver insights from the real-world deployment of edge computing in the world's first Kinetic Edge city (Chicago, IL).

: On February 24 at 5:00 pm, industry experts from Vapor IO, Packet, MobiledgeX, and Federated Wireless will deliver insights from the real-world deployment of edge computing in the world's first Kinetic Edge city (Chicago, IL). Yacht Party (still available): On February 24 at 7:00 pm, following the VIP dinner, the edge computing industry will kick off the Edgecon yacht party and unwind bayside with the world's top edge computing executives.

Edgecon Barcelona is free of charge for confirmed guests. Register at https://edgecon.vapor.io

Supporting Resources

Twitter

Blog

LinkedIn

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge colocation and interconnection platform at the edge of the wireless cellular network. Serving the world's largest wireless carriers, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, the company's Kinetic Edge combines multitenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge delivers the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the wireless network. The company has deployed its Kinetic Edge in Chicago, IL and has plans to have projects underway in the top 20 markets with 100+ sites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005408/en/

Contacts:

Mindshare PR

Eleni Laughlin, 510-406-0798

eleni@mindsharepr.com