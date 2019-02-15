Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems (Paris:EPS):

The Government of the Republic of Palau has decided, for internal reasons, to re-open a "Request for Proposal" (RFP) for the building of dispatchable solar PV project in support of the achievement of its energy goals. The launched of the RFP -that will last until 15 March- entails negotiating and signing a new PPA with the winner.

ENGIE EPS strongly believes that its unique, utility-scale project was a global reference for the state-of-the-art technology and the most competitive when it won the first RFP and is still the best offer. ENGIE EPS has therefore every confidence that it will again propose the most suitable solution to Palau's expectation.

The outcome of the RFP will be reflected in ENGIE EPS 31 March backlog, when it will be published.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is part of the ENGIE group and specializes in microgrids and storage solutions that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy. Thanks to technology covered by 130 patents and applications, ENGIE EPS develops utility scale energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries, and microgrids in islands and emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels. More information on www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

We are a global energy and services group, focused on three core activities: low-carbon power generation, mainly based on natural gas and renewable energy, global networks and customer solutions. Driven by our ambition to contribute to a harmonious progress, we take up major global challenges such as the fight against global warming, access to energy to all, or mobility, and offer our residential customers, businesses and communities energy production solutions and services that reconcile individual and collective interests. Our integrated low-carbon, high-performing and sustainable offers are based on digital technologies. Beyond energy, they facilitate the development of new uses and promote new ways of living and working. Our ambition is conveyed by each of our 150,000 employees in 70 countries. Together with our customers and partners, they form a community of imaginative builders who invent and build today solutions for tomorrow.

2017 turnover: 65 billion Euros. Listed in Paris and Brussels (ENGI), the Group is represented in the main financial (CAC 40, BEL 20, Euro STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, Euro STOXX Utilities, STOXX Europe 600 Utilities) and extra-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance). To learn more: www.engie.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005073/en/

Contacts:

ENGIE EPS

Press :

Image Building

eps@imagebuilding.it

Investor Relations :

Francesca Cocco, VP Investor Relations

francesca.cocco@engie.com