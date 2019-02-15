VSB Bancorp, Inc. and Victory State Bank Announce the Election of Honorable Robert J. Gigante as a Director

STATEN ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / Victory State Bank and VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VSBN) announced that Robert J. Gigante, a recently retired judge, has been elected to their Boards of Directors.

Mr. Gigante, 70, just retired as the Surrogate Court Judge for Richmond County in 2018 and was formerly a Supreme Court Judge.

Mr. Gigante graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of Dayton in 1969, and a Juris Doctor Degree from Ohio Northern University School of Law in 1972. He is admitted to the Bar in Florida in 1975 and to the New York State, Appellate Division, Second Department, in 1974. Mr. Gigante resides in Dongan Hills Colony with his wife Barbara.

Joseph J. LiBassi, VSB Bancorp's and Victory State Bank's Chairman, stated, "Judge Gigante is an outstanding and highly respected member of the Staten Island community. He has impeccable integrity, has always been helpful to so many people on and off Staten Island, and is lauded by his colleagues in the legal profession. He will be another distinguished director for Victory State Bank. Judge Gigante will also serve as a member of our Loan Committee."

VSB Bancorp, Inc. is the one-bank holding company for Victory State Bank. Victory State Bank, a Staten Island based commercial bank, which commenced operations on November 17, 1997. The Bank's initial capitalization of $7.0 million was primarily raised in the Staten Island community. The Bancorp's total equity has increased to $35.0 million primarily through the retention of earnings. The Bank operates five full service locations in Staten Island: the main office in Great Kills, and branches on Forest Avenue (West Brighton), Hyatt Street (St. George), Hylan Boulevard (Dongan Hills) and on Bay Street (Rosebank). We are planning to open a sixth branch in Meiers Corners section of Staten Island in the first half of 2019, as we have received both regulatory and building department approvals.

