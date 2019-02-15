European-based Crypto Exchange Bitsane to Announce a New Game-changing Feature - Active Trade Orders Editing

DUBLIN, February 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bitsane announced the launch of a new option - the ability to edit active orders, which is now available to Bitsane users.

This exclusive option allows traders to adjust the price and the volume of their active orders. In this case, the price of an order may be changed by up to 5%, and the change of order volume will not be limited. This option enables users to respond to the currency fluctuations, avoid mistakes, and to achieve the maximum result while trading is conducted on the Bitsane platform.

A significant increase in the number of market participants demonstrates the main rule: when trading platform is selected, users put first usability, safety and advanced trading opportunities. It has motivated the Bitsane team to introduce the option which has been mentioned.

For three years, the team has been improving and developing the service for users. Bitsane has integrated with TabTrader Trading Terminal, granting its users the opportunity to utilize all the tools for trading within one app. Platform has listed new currencies one of which is Tether and has become the first exchange to add unique Tether/Euro trading pair.

Bitsane is a European cryptocurrency exchange which was launched in 2016. A convenient system of cross-currency trading allows users to choose the desirable pair for trading, and thus grants the ability to save both time and money. Users' funds are effectively protected by a "cold storage" system with an enhanced level of security. These advantages create a perfect basis for an active trading.

Over 20 top popular cryptocurrencies are available on the trading platform, such as BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, EUR, USD, BCH, BSV and others.

