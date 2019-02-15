Imcon International Inc: Imcon International Establishes Imcon Latin America Corp., New Costa Rica-Based Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Dr Alvaro Salas Castro, Co-Founder of The Democracy Lab, Named Regional Director of Public and Private Partnerships for New Venture

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, a remote connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet, has established Imcon Latin America Corp., a new Costa Rica-headquartered wholly owned subsidiary that will serve as the company's regional hub as it expands across Latin America.

Heading up the new venture is Dr. Alvaro Salas Castro, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of The Democracy Lab Foundation, the non-profit foundation dedicated to helping citizens achieve civic engagement with their governments in Central America. Together, Imcon and Democracy Lab are working with the Government of Costa Rica and non-governmental organizations to bring internet connectivity to indigenous and other underserved, remote populations of the country. Dr. Salas will serve as Regional Director of Public and Private Partnerships for Imcon Latin America and report directly to Imcon International Chief Executive Officer Rob Loud and Chief Operating Officer Greg Garson.

'As the technology epicenter of Central America, Costa Rica is the perfect location for this vital regional hub,' said Mr. Loud. 'We are particularly excited to welcome Alvaro to our leadership team as he is so ideally suited to spearhead this effort. Not only is he uniquely able to articulate our vision, he also has the skills, knowledge, and on-the-ground relationships to make that vision a reality.'

'Imcon's mission aligns seamlessly with the work being done by Democracy Lab, which was created on the principle that a healthy democracy requires citizens to have the knowledge and education needed to meaningfully participate in their own governance,' said Dr. Salas Castro. 'With the need for digital connectivity throughout this region so enormous, now is the ideal time to launch this venture. I am confident we will quickly make great strides toward achieving our goal of bridging the digital and information gaps by providing this essential last mile connection.'

Dr. Salas Castro's research in Public Administration and International Affairs focuses on the role of information communication technologies in fostering innovation in collaborative governance, public and private partnerships, and civic participation and impact investment in Latin America. He has served as Research Associate at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at the Program for the Advancement of Research on Conflict and Collaboration (PARCC), at Syracuse University. He is also a fellow of the Center for the Study of Presidency and Congress in Washington D. C. He has previous experience in management consulting; strategy, law and business development in the Latin American region and has worked as a Special Advisor to the national governments of Costa Rica and Panama at cabinet and presidential level.

Dr. Salas Castro has also served as an advisor to the Anticorruption Party, a political party in Honduras, and as an academic consultant, legal advisor and researcher at the Inter-American Development Bank, Viva Trust, the Grameen Creative Lab, the Youth Action Foundation, and Gallaudet University. More recently, he has served as strategic advisor to the CEO of Mesoamerica Investments and advisor to the board of directors the Cornell Program of Infrastructure Policy. He is also a board member of the foundation Ticos y Nicas somos hermanos. Dr. Salas Castro holds a BA in International Affairs from Universidad Latina and BA in Law from Universidad Auto´noma de Centro Ame´rica (UACA), and an MBA from INCAE (where he received the Leaders for change scholarship,) and a Master's degree in Public Administration, Science, Technology and Infrastructure from Cornell University.

Facio & Canas, one of Costa Rica's most prominent law firms will serve as legal counsel for Imcon International and Imcon Latin America, with partner Sergio Solera serving as Imcon's lead attorney. Facio & Cañas, founded in 1942, gave rise to the first modern law firm in Costa Rica and changed the practice of law in the country.

'We have a deep and abiding appreciation for the immense value and opportunity Imcon is bringing to those parts of the world that are underserved and lacking connectivity,' said Mr. Solera. 'We are delighted to be a part of this exciting venture and we look forward to working with Dr. Salas and the entire Imcon team as we watch this effort take hold and grow in Costa Rica and across Latin America.'

About Imcon

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider and is creating a ubiquitous experience for all internet users anywhere, anytime, with any device. Imcon is developing edgeware services and device solutions, such as the Internet Backpack, which conform to the Open Specifications Model for the Internet of Things v0.5. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution utilizing narrow-bandwidth utilities which allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas utilizing various radio frequencies. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.

About Facio & Canas

Facio & Cañas was founded in 1942 by visionary attorneys who, by doing so, gave rise to the first modern law firm in Costa Rica and changed forever the practice of law in the country. To this day Facio & Cañas remains a referent of the Costa Rican legal profession.

The firm is also a member of lexMundi, the largest and most prestigious association of independent law firms, (over 21,000 attorneys in 160 law firms, located in over 100 countries around the world). World Ready in Central America.

CONTACTS:

For Imcon International:

Rob Loud

Imcon International, Inc.

rob@imconintl.com

470-210-0760

Alan Winnikoff

Sayles & Winnikoff Communications

alan@sayleswinnikoff.com

212-725-5200 x111

SOURCE: Imcon International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535518/Imcon-International-Establishes-Imcon-Latin-America-Corp-New-Costa-Rica-Based-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary