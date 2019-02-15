Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2019) - December 33 Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "December 33") is pleased to announce the appointment of Morgan Good as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. He succeeds Mr. Andrew Reynolds who has resigned from his positions with the Company.

The Company also announces the appointment of Leighton Bocking and Bennett Liu to its board of directors effective February 11, 2019. Mr. Liu will also be acting as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Liu succeeds Ming Jang who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company thanks Messrs. Reynolds and Jang for their time and efforts and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

DECEMBER 33 CAPITAL INC.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-620-8904

Email: morgan@delreymetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42877