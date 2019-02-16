WaykiChain(WICC) Developer Portal is Officially Opened, Revealing 2019 Technology Roadmap

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / WaykiChain English Developer Portal is officially launched for developers over the world on February 15, 2019. There are 4 tasks in the portal and developers worldwide are welcome to claim any of those. The total reward of WaykiChain Developer Incentive Program is $50,000 worth of token WICC. WaykiChain will accelerate the speed of building its public blockchain ecosystem by the release of this English Developer Portal.
Incentive Task List
- Developing Volunteer Recruitment- $50-$500 per week
- Node Deployment- 20WICC per participant
- Smart Contract Tool Development- $600-$6,500
- Creative DApp Development- $800-$25,000
More tasks to be released in the future.
WaykiChain Developer Portal can be found here: https://wicc.me/gb4
Why choose WaykiChain for DApp development?
- Fast development and continuous deployment through WaykiChain DApp PaaS
- Improved user friendly interface through WaykiChain Hybrid Solution Architecture
- Higher TPS compared to POW blockchains
Also on Feb 09, 2019, WaykiChain CEO, Gordon Gao twittered, 'Something will happen this year: 1- At least ONE unique technical feature of WaykiChain(WICC) will be developed. 2- Core development team will be DOUBLED. 3- Budget for overseas marketing will be tripled. Let's go.' It signals WaykiChain's ambition in technology development, ecosystem construction and global market expansion.
About WaykiChain
WaykiChain (WICC) is a third-generation blockchain that is based on DPoS consensus algorithms with support of Turing-complete smart contracts. It is reportedly able to sustain transactional throughput over 1,000 TPS in real time. In the long run, WaykiChain (WICC) aims to provide a secure, reliable and high-performance blockchain platform that will enable the growth of multiple industries such as prediction markets, decentralized assets exchanges, and decentralized forex exchanges.
