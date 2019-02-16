WaykiChain(WICC) Developer Portal is Officially Opened, Revealing 2019 Technology Roadmap

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / WaykiChain English Developer Portal is officially launched for developers over the world on February 15, 2019. There are 4 tasks in the portal and developers worldwide are welcome to claim any of those. The total reward of WaykiChain Developer Incentive Program is $50,000 worth of token WICC. WaykiChain will accelerate the speed of building its public blockchain ecosystem by the release of this English Developer Portal.

Incentive Task List

Developing Volunteer Recruitment- $50-$500 per week Node Deployment- 20WICC per participant Smart Contract Tool Development- $600-$6,500 Creative DApp Development- $800-$25,000

More tasks to be released in the future.

WaykiChain Developer Portal can be found here: https://wicc.me/gb4

Why choose WaykiChain for DApp development?

- Fast development and continuous deployment through WaykiChain DApp PaaS

- Improved user friendly interface through WaykiChain Hybrid Solution Architecture

- Higher TPS compared to POW blockchains

Also on Feb 09, 2019, WaykiChain CEO, Gordon Gao twittered, 'Something will happen this year: 1- At least ONE unique technical feature of WaykiChain(WICC) will be developed. 2- Core development team will be DOUBLED. 3- Budget for overseas marketing will be tripled. Let's go.' It signals WaykiChain's ambition in technology development, ecosystem construction and global market expansion.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a third-generation blockchain that is based on DPoS consensus algorithms with support of Turing-complete smart contracts. It is reportedly able to sustain transactional throughput over 1,000 TPS in real time. In the long run, WaykiChain (WICC) aims to provide a secure, reliable and high-performance blockchain platform that will enable the growth of multiple industries such as prediction markets, decentralized assets exchanges, and decentralized forex exchanges.

Follow WaykiChain's official channels for the latest updates:

Website: http://www.waykichain.com/

Developer Telegram Group: https://wicc.me/g4

English Telegram Group: https://wicc.me/pr9

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wayki_chain

For inquiries please contact: Linda - marketing@waykichainhk.com

SOURCE: WaykiChain

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535573/WaykiChainWICC-Developer-Portal-is-Officially-Opened-Revealing-2019-Technology-Roadmap