ACCESSWIRE

WaykiChain(WICC) Developer Portal is Officially Opened, Revealing 2019 Technology Roadmap

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / WaykiChain English Developer Portal is officially launched for developers over the world on February 15, 2019. There are 4 tasks in the portal and developers worldwide are welcome to claim any of those. The total reward of WaykiChain Developer Incentive Program is $50,000 worth of token WICC. WaykiChain will accelerate the speed of building its public blockchain ecosystem by the release of this English Developer Portal.

Incentive Task List

  1. Developing Volunteer Recruitment- $50-$500 per week
  2. Node Deployment- 20WICC per participant
  3. Smart Contract Tool Development- $600-$6,500
  4. Creative DApp Development- $800-$25,000

More tasks to be released in the future.

WaykiChain Developer Portal can be found here: https://wicc.me/gb4

Why choose WaykiChain for DApp development?

- Fast development and continuous deployment through WaykiChain DApp PaaS
- Improved user friendly interface through WaykiChain Hybrid Solution Architecture
- Higher TPS compared to POW blockchains

Also on Feb 09, 2019, WaykiChain CEO, Gordon Gao twittered, 'Something will happen this year: 1- At least ONE unique technical feature of WaykiChain(WICC) will be developed. 2- Core development team will be DOUBLED. 3- Budget for overseas marketing will be tripled. Let's go.' It signals WaykiChain's ambition in technology development, ecosystem construction and global market expansion.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a third-generation blockchain that is based on DPoS consensus algorithms with support of Turing-complete smart contracts. It is reportedly able to sustain transactional throughput over 1,000 TPS in real time. In the long run, WaykiChain (WICC) aims to provide a secure, reliable and high-performance blockchain platform that will enable the growth of multiple industries such as prediction markets, decentralized assets exchanges, and decentralized forex exchanges.

Follow WaykiChain's official channels for the latest updates:

Website: http://www.waykichain.com/

Developer Telegram Group: https://wicc.me/g4

English Telegram Group: https://wicc.me/pr9

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wayki_chain

For inquiries please contact: Linda - marketing@waykichainhk.com

SOURCE: WaykiChain



