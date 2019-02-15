FanLogic Interactive Inc.: Fanlogic Interactive Inc. Announces Non-brokered Private Placement

Not for Dissemination in the U.S. or Through U.S. Newswires

CALGARY. AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / Fanlogic Interactive Inc. (TSXV: FLGC) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 1,250,188 Units for proceeds of $66,510 at $0.0532 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) Fanlogic Share (an "Offered Share") and one (1) Fanlogic Share purchase warrant (each such warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Fanlogic Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.1331 per share at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on the date that is thirty-six (36) months from the Closing Date. The common shares will bear the appropriate trading restriction legends and will be issued upon receiving regulatory approval.

Option Grant

FanLogic has granted 900,000 options to acquire 900,000 common shares at US$0.10 (CDN$0.135) to a Consultant to the Company. The options will vest and be subject to all securities rules and regulations. The options will expire three years from the date of the grant.

About FanLogic

FanLogic is a platform that allows athletes, actors and social media celebrities to better monetize their audiences by converting them from simple followers to active, engaged fans. Our platform provides influencers with smart and engaging tools such as VIP access, contests and loyalty programs that incentivize fans to pay, participate, and proliferate in a clean, bully free environment As a result, influencers are able to optimize their audience and build a massive, engaged fan base for the long term.

FanLogic is a publicly listed company (FLGC:TSXV) (FNNGF:OTCQB) that has also managed branding campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, major sports teams and entertainment companies.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including details about the business of the Corporation and the use of proceeds from the Offering. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

