adidas Originals Celebrates Creativity and Collaboration During London Fashion Week and Debuts New Collection With Designer Ji Won Choi

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas Originals debuted a highly anticipated collaboration with New York-based designer Ji Won Choi with a presentation at London Fashion Week and official listing on the British Fashion Council calendar. The capsule women's ready-to-wear collection explores the idea of movement while reimagining iconic adidas Originals three stripes designs through the lens of sport and culture.

The adidas Originals by Ji Won Choi collection celebrates the designer's Korean heritage with stylistic inspiration and cultural references. Choi adapted her personal design philosophy to the sportswear-inspired line to deliver a fresh take on the classic tracksuit.

The presentation took place in Hawley Wharf, a never before used underground location in Camden. The vast concrete space hosted a bold multi-layered structure, with each layer referencing a color from the collection. The set was inspired by the impossible staircase where models moved in a continuous loop throughout the structure, showcasing the sense of movement within the collection.

Immersed within the expansive oasis, models wore tonal looks in hues of lavender, dark blue, red, green, pink and black all prominently bearing the iconic three stripe design. Originals' adicolor tracksuit concept was reinterpreted using Ji Won's unique, signature stripe motif developed for her thesis collection while studying at Parsons School of Design. The iconic Originals three stripes take on new meaning, extending off the garments creating a sense of movement, while also functioning as tie closures at the knee of a pant or jacket front. Presenting the tracksuit silhouette in many different variations, adidas Originals by Ji Won Choi highlights contrast: voluminous wide leg pants paired with a sleek, crisp track top or a wide-sleeve take on a track top with elongated straps.

Inspired by her visit to adidas headquarters in Germany, Ji Won incorporated more athletic pieces within the collection through bodysuits and swimwear; versatile and perfect for styling. Each look was paired with adidas Originals' newest women's footwear concept, Sleek in an added nod to the collection's ease and versatility.

With the premiere offering of 17 pieces ranging from tracksuits, a jumpsuit, bodysuits, accessories and swimwear, the collection launches with a playful, saturated colour palette that provides a visual, graphic contrast to the white adidas Originals stripe detail. A later offering to come in the Spring will see the collection rendered in a black and white color palette.

"Ji has such a strong point of view. Her use of color, contrast and of course her signature design element of conceptual stripes couldn't have been more of a better fit for Originals. We saw an amazing creative opportunity to turn over our iconic three stripes and adicolor apparel to Ji to see where she would interpret them through her own lens." - Alexandra Weiland, Director of Creative Projects - adidas Originals & Style

Following its debut at London Fashion Week, the adidas Originals by Ji Won Choi collection will be available on www.adidas.com/JiWonChoi on February 23rd and will be available, globally, at adidas Originals flagship locations and select retail partners including Dover Street Market, Nordstrom, KITH and Barney's amongst others.

Just days before the adidas Originals by Ji Won Choi collection debuted, adidas Originals kicked off London Fashion Week with a celebratory party to launch a new collaboration with the iconic London-based fashion brand Fiorucci. Joined by the London new gen creative community and fashion crowd, and in partnership with Dazed at legendary Soho nightclub The Box on Valentine's Day, friends of both adidas and Fiorucci all showed their love for the newly formed creative partnership and launch collection.

About adidas Originals:



Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas - one of the world's leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel - adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand's legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

About Ji Won Choi



Born in Seoul, raised in the Midwest USA, educated in New York City and Paris, and have worked in Milano, JI WON CHOI's work revolves around investigating human cultures and using design to promote positive change within societies.

Her thesis collection, EXCESSIVISM, was the winner of Kering Empowering Imagination Award and several other contests as well as featured in various international publications such as Forbes, WWD and Vogue. Her work has been displayed at Bergdorf Goodman in New York and at New York Textile Month. In 2017, she was awarded the "Ones to Watch" Award by Fashion Scout and even presented her collection at London Fashion Week. In September 2018, she debuted at New York Fashion Week with the CFDA and LIFEWTR.

