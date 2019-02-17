Bordon Revitalizes International Brand and Launches New Products for the Middle East

The company expects to triple brand output by 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bordon, Brazil's brand leader in the canned protein (beef and poultry) segment, will relaunch its traditional Corned Beef range in the Middle East with a new visual identity, which it will use in all its international markets. Bordon is also developing twenty new options in the Middle East product portfolio over the next three years, all of which will cater to regional preferences and comply with Islamic requirements.

"We have consulted with clients in six Middle Eastern countries, which are our main export destinations, and they all mentioned that the brand's visuals were a strong point. We then took steps to modernize the logo and labeling, keeping the main elements consumers identify with while highlighting the brand's attributes, such as the higher protein content," explained André Amorem, executive manager for Prepared Foods at Friboi.

Bordon has also started color-coding its products: the Corned Beef can with the purple border is the traditional product, while the silver border indicates low salt content and the blue border is for low fat content. The blue label cans have a purple, gold or orange border which identifies the type of protein (beef, chicken and turkey, respectively).

Bordon has also started exporting Luncheon Meat, known as Fiambre or "cutting meat" in Brazil, which is widely used abroad to make snacks and aperitifs. Bordon is also unveiling sausages, meatballs and new Corned Beef flavors for the Middle East. "With all these new options, we expect to triple our production volumes by 2021," added Amorem.

He also said that the process of creating the art and all the point-of-sale material with the new visual identity is being supported by an agency in Dubai, which has made a big contribution to understanding the best way of communicating with consumers on the Arabic market. In 2019, JBS will also have a Prepared Foods Sales manager at its commercial office in the city, who will be responsible for developing new product categories and sales channels in the Middle East.

Bordon's new products have gone into production in January 2019 and should reach shelves in a number of countries, including the Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Egypt, in February and March. Other international markets, such as Europe, Africa and Japan, already import Bordon products.

About Bordon

Created in 1953 to offer preserved foods in the Brazilian Northeast region, Bordon is available throughout the country offering ready-to-eat products such as beans, chicken, ham, feijoada, meat balls, tripe, ribs with manioc and sausages, all of which are high quality and easy to prepare.

About JBS

JBS is one of the world's leading food industry companies with approximately 230 thousand employees in over 15 countries. The Company owns a portfolio of brands that are acknowledged for their excellence and innovation, including Friboi, Moy Park, Pilgrim's Pride, Primo, Seara, Swift, Gold'n Plump and others, serving over 350,000 customers of more than 150 nationalities worldwide. The company's focus on innovation also reflects its management approach to related businesses in areas such as leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning products, natural wrappings, solid waste management solutions, metal packaging and transportation. JBS has adopted best sustainability practices throughout its value chain and constantly monitors its suppliers using satellite imagery, georeferenced maps of supplier farms and monitors official data from government agencies; the company also focuses on the highest possible food safety and quality standards. The success of JBS's operations is closely tied to our Animal welfare practices, which are rigorously applied and have received an increasing share of investments to further improve the Company's efforts in this area, in line with best practices.