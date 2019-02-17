In our new section 3 TOP investing opportunities we explained that a typical year offers 3 top opportunities which bring mega returns. We are talking mega returns, no peanuts. We are talking 2-fold to 3-fold returns within one and the same year. InvestingHaven's (adjusted) mission is to forecast those 3 top opportunities per year, with a minimum goal of catching 2 of the 3 opportunities for followers. This mission was inspired by combining 2 investing principles. One comes from legendary investor Stan Druckenmiller. His point of view is that it is only some 2 or 3 moments per year that he got ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...