To keep up with the global shift to renewable energies, the Taiwanese Government has passed the first large set of amendments to its Renewable Energy Development Act since the legislation's inception in 2009. The amendment bill passed its third reading on April 12, 2019, and was designed to optimize the renewable energy environment, to keep up with the changes to the Electricity Act and to increase civic engagement.EnergyTrend believes that a successful shift to renewable energies is dependent on citizen participation, and that PV power development is the very avenue by which that may be achieved. ...

