Statistics Austria: The construction cost index (CCI 2015) for construction of residential buildings reached 107.8 index points in January 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 1.8% over January 2018. Compared to December 2018, the index increased by 0.4%. The index for road construction increased to 108.0 index points (+3.8% in annual comparison), the index for bridge construction changed to 109.1 points (+2.2% compared to January 2018), and the index for sanitary engineering reached 106.4 points (+2.1% in annual comparison). Statistics Austria: 8,859,992 people were living in Austria on 1 January 2019, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. Compared to the beginning of 2018, the resident population increased by 37,725 ...

