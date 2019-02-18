Parkopedia Launches Parking Services in A-Class in China

SHANGHAI, February 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Parkopedia now provides off-street parking data in the MBUX navigation system, starting with the new Mercedes Benz A-class cars in China;

- The parking service will be extended to more imported and locally manufactured Mercedes Benz models;

- Parkopedia provides detailed information on 49,000 parking lots and garages across 87 cities in China, and has recently bolstered its presence in the Chinese market with the appointment of new China MD, Ding Xian.

Parkopedia, the parking services provider with the most automotive customers in China, announced today that its parking services are now launched in Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in China, starting with the A-class. The parking service is available in all locally produced and imported A-class cars as part of the Mercedes COMAND Online Navigation system.

The Parkopedia service provides detailed information on parking garages, including details on prices, opening hours, precise location, and many other relevant attributes for drivers, as well as dynamic space availability, helping take the pain out of parking.

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's new China MD Ding Xian said: "We are delighted to work with Daimler to integrate directly with Mercedes Benz cars in China, providing drivers with a superior service and the best possible parking information. To be the supplier to Mercedes-Benz Cars, whose claim is 'The best or nothing', is a real honour".

This service is now available within new A-class Mercedes Benz cars equipped with the COMAND Online Navigation system.



Notes to editors:

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and many others.

Parkopedia is available in 15,000 cities across 75 countries globally, covering over 60million parking spaces, helping drivers take the pain out of parking. The service allows drivers to find the closest, cheapest or available parking to their destination, pay for it in selected locations, and navigate directly to the parking space.