MWC 2019: Pradeo and Samsung Rethink Mobile Security With Their Joint Solution

A year after launching "Pradeo Security for Samsung", Pradeo and Samsung once again leverage the Mobile World Congress to put the spotlight on their structuring partnership. Pradeo Security for Samsung will be showcased on Samsung booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 25th to 28th, 2019.

At a time when business increasingly relies on digital and authorities keep strengthening mobility's privacy requirements, organizations are struck with a major challenge: preventing cyberattacks while preserving users' productivity.

Pradeo Security for Samsung is a Mobile Threat Defense solution dedicated to securing workforces using Samsung devices. By combining both companies' expertise and technologies, it successfully fulfills the complex mission of simultaneously protecting corporate data and maintaining collaborators agility.

"Mobile security has never been a more urgent concern than it is today, and the threat defense landscape continues to evolve at an accelerating pace. Samsung Electronics is proud of the work that we have done jointly with Pradeo to unlock native analytics and defense capabilities on Samsung mobile devices via the Knox Platform for Enterprise, thereby providing our mutual customers the most advanced and granular safety posture possible." Said Nick Dawson, Global Director, Enterprise Business, Samsung Electronics.

Pradeo Security for Samsung, advanced mobile threat management

Pradeo and Samsung coalesced their advanced threat detection and mitigation technologies to deliver a sharpened Mobile Threat Defense solution ensuring unparalleled efficiency.

Pradeo Security for Samsung 360° solution detects threats operating at application, network and device levels with an unprecedented granularity. By identifying all activities performed on mobile devices, it has the power to precisely mitigate threats.

This high level of precision enables security heads to prevent the exfiltration of sensitive data, while maintaining the productivity gained from the use of mobile devices. With Pradeo Security for Samsung, they can smoothly balance security and productivity.

Pradeo and Samsung, a robust partnership

Since 2015, Pradeo and Samsung are working together in pursuance of the same common goal: offering best-in-class mobile security solutions to their customers. Both companies are currently working on deeper product integrations to ease enterprise mobility and security, all at once.

Discover Pradeo Security for Samsung and its success stories at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Feb 25-28), in the Knox platform section of Samsung's booth.

About Pradeo

Pradeo is a global leader of mobile security. It offers innovative solutions to protect mobile devices (smartphones, tablets and connected objects) and master mobile application security. Pradeo's cutting-edge technology, Pradeo Security, has been recognized as one of the most advanced mobile security technology by Gartner, IDC and 37 other research firms in 2018. Read more about Pradeo on www.pradeo.com

